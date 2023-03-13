Dolphins Ramsey Trade Football

Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey stands on the field before a game against the Seahawks on Jan. 8 in Seattle. 

 Associated Press

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. — The Miami Dolphins are acquiring All-Pro cornerback Jalen Ramsey in a trade with the Los Angeles Rams, two people with knowledge of the deal told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The Rams will get Miami's third-round pick in the 2023 NFL draft and tight end Hunter Long, according to the people, who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because neither team had announced the deal.

Shortly after news of the trade broke, Ramsey indicated on social media that Miami was his preferred destination.


