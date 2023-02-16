Cavaliers Pelicans Basketball

Cavaliers forward Kevin Love warms up before a game against the Pelicans on Feb. 10 in New Orleans. 

 Associated Press

CLEVELAND — Five-time All-Star forward Kevin Love has discussed the possibility of a contract buyout from the Cleveland Cavaliers after being dropped from the rotation, a person familiar with the situation told The Associated Press on Thursday.

Love is in the final year of a $120 million, four-year deal.

The 34-year-old hasn't played in the last 12 games and his representatives approached the Cavaliers about the buyout, said the person who spoke to the AP condition of anonymity because negotiations continue.


