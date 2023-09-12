Let the news come to you

NEW YORK — The assumption, at least by many, was that Novak Djokovic, Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer would cede the stage by now and make room at the top of men's tennis for other players to begin accumulating Grand Slam titles.

Well, Federer retired, and Nadal missed nearly all of this season with a hip problem that he expects to end his career after one last hurrah in 2024. Djokovic? He just keeps on going at age 36, dominant as ever.

As of Monday, Djokovic is back at No. 1 in the ATP rankings and the owner of 24 major championships, a record for the Open era and tied with Margaret Court for the most in the history of tennis. Djokovic's U.S. Open title, which arrived Sunday via a 6-3, 7-6 (5), 6-3 victory over Daniil Medvedev, gave him three Slam trophies this season, each by beating a much younger opponent in the final.


