Cardinals Orioles Baseball

Orioles shortstop Gunnar Henderson runs the bases on Monday in Baltimore.

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Ronald Acuña Jr. has the kind of numbers that make the young Atlanta Braves star a no-doubter for the National League MVP award.

Then again, so does Dodgers standout Mookie Betts and his teammate, Freddie Freeman.

It's getting close to the postseason for Major League Baseball, which also means it's close to award season. Some of the races are tighter than others, and it appears the NL MVP race is a particularly epic chase.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you