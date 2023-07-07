South Korea Soccer WWCup Squad

Casey Phair, center, warms up during a training session on June 30 at the National Football Center in Paju, South Korea. 

 Associated Press

SEOUL, South Korea — U.S.-born teenager Casey Phair has been selected in South Korea’s 23-player squad for the Women’s World Cup.

The 16-year-old forward has a Korean mother and an American father. She is the first player of mixed heritage to represent South Korea in the top women’s or men’s national soccer teams, and she’s also the youngest.

“I know as the first mixed race player for Korea, men and women, it’s a highlight, it’s something new,” head coach Colin Bell told a news conference Wednesday at the National Football Center in Paju.


