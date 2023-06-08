Team USA celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup final against the Netherlands on July 7, 2019, at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France.
GENEVA — Every player at the Women's World Cup will be paid at least $30,000 by FIFA, and the 23 players in the title-winning team will each get $270,000.
The details confirmed Wednesday by FIFA fulfills a promise made in March to financially reward the 732 players taking part in the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament hosted by Australia and New Zealand.
It means more than half of FIFA's total prize money fund of $110 million must be paid to the players in the 32 team squads.
