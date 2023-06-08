Women's World Cup Guide Soccer

Team USA celebrates after winning the Women's World Cup final against the Netherlands on July 7, 2019, at the Stade de Lyon in Decines, outside Lyon, France. 

 Associated Press

GENEVA — Every player at the Women's World Cup will be paid at least $30,000 by FIFA, and the 23 players in the title-winning team will each get $270,000.

The details confirmed Wednesday by FIFA fulfills a promise made in March to financially reward the 732 players taking part in the July 20-Aug. 20 tournament hosted by Australia and New Zealand.

It means more than half of FIFA's total prize money fund of $110 million must be paid to the players in the 32 team squads.


