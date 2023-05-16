Sam Mix

MSU running backs coach Sam Mix was cited for obstructing a peace officer or other public servant and for driving a motor vehicle while privilege to do so is suspended or revoked on May 5. 

 Bobcat Creative Services

More trouble

MSU assistant Mix also cited during Housewright incident 


B1

