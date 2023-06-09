TRK_23_NCAA_CAMILA_NOE_10000M_FIGUEROA.png

Montana State’s Camila Noe competes in the women’s 10,000 meters final at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Thursday in Austin, Texas.

 Jan Figueroa/Montana State Athletics

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Final race

Bozeman's Noe finishes MSU career with strong showing in 10k


B1

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you