•Hawks_Knights031023_010.jpg

Bozeman junior Kellen Harrison makes a steal and heads to midcourt against Missoula Hellgate in the semifinals of the Class AA boys tournament Friday at the Butte Civic Center.

 Shawn Raecke/For the Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Final standing

Bozeman boys place fourth at state tournament


B1

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Parker Cotton can be reached at pcotton@dailychronicle.com or 406-582-2670. Follow him on Twitter @ByParkerCotton.

Recommended for you