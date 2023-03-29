MSU WBB vs Eastern Washington (copy)

Montana State's Darian White dribbles around an Eastern Washington defender on Monday at Worthington Arena. 

 Shawn Raecke/For the Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Next steps

MSU's Darian White enters transfer portal


B1

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you