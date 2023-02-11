MSU ISU WBB
Buy Now

Montana State’s Grace Beasley and Katelynn Limardo celebrate a play against Idaho State at Worthington Arena on Saturday, Feb. 11, 2023. Montana State beat Idaho State 70-53.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

More composure

MSU women win at home over Idaho State


B1

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you