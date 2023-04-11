Bozeman girls lacrosse

Bozeman’s Ruby Gilbreth competes for a ball against a Jackson Hole Black player on Saturday in Jackson, Wyoming.

 Steve Leibinger/Contributed

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Headed east

Bozeman's Gilbreth signs for college lacrosse in North Carolina


B1

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you