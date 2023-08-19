MSU V. UC Davis Football
Buy Now

Montana State defensive tackles Blake Schmidt and Sebastian Valdez take down UC Davis’ Ulonzo Gilliam on Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022, at Bobcat Stadium.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Dominating group

A look at MSU's defensive line in 2023


A3

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you