Hawks_CMR_Rustlers091523_011.JPG

Gallatin senior Quinn Clark fights off a tackle by two Great Falls CMR defenders Friday at Van Winkle Stadium.

 Shawn Raecke/For the Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Showdown coming

Gallatin, Bozeman both win Friday to get to 4-0


A3

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you