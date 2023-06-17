NBA Wembanyama Time

Boulogne-Levallois player Bilal Coulibaly dunks the ball during a game on Thursday at the Roland Garros stadium in Paris. 

 Associated Press

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

International game

Foreign prospects to watch for in the NBA Draft


A3

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters