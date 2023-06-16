Crosstown football (copy)
Buy Now

Bozeman quarterback Jake Casagranda tries to avoid a tackle by Gallatin defender Evan Cherry on Oct. 14 at Van Winkle Stadium.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle/Report for America

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

One last time

Hawks, Raptors seniors to compete in Shrine Game


B1

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters