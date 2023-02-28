MSU WBB vs Eastern Washington

From left, Montana State head coach and seniors Grace Beasley, Darian White, Kola Bad Bear and Madison Jackson pose with the 2022-23 Big Sky regular season trophy on Monday at Worthington Arena. 

 Shawn Raecke/For the Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Last time

MSU women celebrate seniors, conference title in final home game


B1

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you