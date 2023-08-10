MSU at UNC

Northern Colorado linebacker Keyvon Lakes tackles Montana State running back Lane Sumner on Saturday at Nottingham Field in Greeley, Colo.

 Alex McIntyre/Greeley Tribune

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

In the backfield

A look at MSU's running backs for upcoming season


B1

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you