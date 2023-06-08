TRK_23_NCAA_HAMILTON_TAYLOR_OVER BARRIER_2_FIGUERORA.png

Montana State's Levi Taylor and Duncan Hamilton run side-by-side in heat one of the men's steeplechase semifinals at the NCAA Outdoor Track and Field Championships Wednesday in Austin, Texas.

 Montana State Athletics/Contributed

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Another honor

Hamilton earns All-American status, advances to steeplechase final


B1

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you