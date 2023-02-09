Sophomore Swimmers (copy)
Buy Now

Bozeman sophomore B Boyer practices his butterfly Tuesday at the Swim Center.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Star sophomores

Bozeman’s B Boyer, Gallatin’s Paul Nave thrive on competition


B1

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you