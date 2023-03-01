MSU WBB vs Eastern Washington

Montana State's Kola Bad Bear is escorted by her family onto the court during a senior night celebration on Monday prior to a game against Eastern Washington at Worthington Arena. 

 Shawn Raecke/For the Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Lasting legacy

Bad Bear becomes leader on court, in community in MSU career


B1

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you