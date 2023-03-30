Gallatin Tennis v. Billings Senior
Buy Now

Gallatin's Braeden Butler plays number one singles against Billings Senior on April 25, 2022, at Gallatin High.

 Rachel Leathe

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Between the lines

Gallatin, Bozeman have plenty of tennis talent again


B1

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you