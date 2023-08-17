MSU football practice (copy)
Buy Now

Montana State running back Julius Davis catches a pass during fall camp on Aug. 9.

 Samuel Wilson/Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Starting over

Wisconsin transfer Davis makes quick impression at MSU


B1

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you