AA track (copy)

Bozeman’s Weston Brown, right, wins the second heat of the boys 800 meters at the Eastern AA Divisional meet on May 19.

 Larry Mayer/406mtsports.com

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Fitting end

Bozeman's Brown caps career with 2nd Gatorade award


B1

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you