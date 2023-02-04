Divisional Wrestling
Gallatin High’s Tucker McKay takes on Great Falls CMR’s Levi Giles in a 160-pound match on Friday, Feb. 3, 2023, in Belgrade.

 Rachel Leathe/Chronicle

Off to state

Local wrestlers compete at Eastern AA Divisional


B1

