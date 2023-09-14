Gallatin football vs Sentinel

Gallatin quarterback Reese Dahlke tucks the ball and fights off a tackle against Missoula Sentinel on Friday at Van Winkle Stadium. 

 Shawn Raecke/For the Chronicle

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Dual threat

Versatile Dahlke, Gallatin look to improve to 4-0


B1

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you