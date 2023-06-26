Bozeman girls lacrosse (copy)

Bozeman's Eloise Trafton keeps the ball away from a Boise player during a game on April 21 in Boise. 

 Steve Leibinger/Contributed

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Support Local Journalism

If you value these stories, please consider subscribing.

Subscribe

Well-rounded player


Bozeman's Trafton recognized by USA Lacrosse

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free daily email newsletters — news headlines, opinion, e-edition, obituaries and more.

Explore newsletters

Recommended for you