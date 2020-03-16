Dear customers:
We at Big Sky Publishing value your health and the health of our employees. As public health officials have advised, we are taking steps to minimize person-to-person contact and do our part in helping to slow the spread of COVID-19, which has proven dangerous to a segment of the population. Therefore, we are closing our doors to public customer traffic for the time being.
We are still here to serve you, however. Please contact the following departments to handle your needs or concerns:
CIRCULATION: 406-587-4491 or 406-582-2650
CLASSIFIEDS: 406-582-2600
ADVERTISING: 406-582-2616
NEWS: 406-582-2647
Thank you for understanding. Big Sky Publishing will continue news coverage of this pandemic situation as long as it continues. For updates in between print editions, please visit www.dailychronicle.com.
Mark Dobie
President & Publisher