A celebration was held on October 23 at the home of Arthur and Janeann Cooper of Three Forks, for their 70th anniversary. Their daughters, Barbara (Wayne) Bequette, Vicki (Ron) Young and niece, Lori Hendrickson were present. Art and Jane were married Oct. 20,1951 at the home of Art’s parents in Clyde Park, Montana.

