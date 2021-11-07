70th Anniversary Nov 7, 2021 1 hr ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email 1 of 2 Buy Now Arthur and Janeann Cooper. Buy Now Arthur and Janeann Cooper. Support Local Journalism If you value these stories, please consider subscribing. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save A celebration was held on October 23 at the home of Arthur and Janeann Cooper of Three Forks, for their 70th anniversary. Their daughters, Barbara (Wayne) Bequette, Vicki (Ron) Young and niece, Lori Hendrickson were present. Art and Jane were married Oct. 20,1951 at the home of Art’s parents in Clyde Park, Montana. Support Local Journalism To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper. Subscribe Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Lori Hendrickson Jane Art Barbara Arthur Anniversary Janeann Cooper Recommended for you Latest Local People in business for Nov. 7, 2021 1 hr ago Montana State women showcases offensive depth, defensive might in exhibition win 5 hrs ago Montana State survives battle of top-five teams at Eastern Washington 5 hrs ago Bozeman volleyball ends Gallatin's season, earns state berth 5 hrs ago